Emanuel AME shooting documentary hits theaters — but for 2 days only. What you need to know

The documentary on the Emanuel AME shooting produced by actress Viola Davis and basketball star Steph Curry hits theaters Monday, and is playing at select theaters in South Carolina two nights this week.

“Emanuel” tells “the untold story” about the 2015 mass shooting at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church by a white supremacist, weaving in the history of race relations in Charleston, the significance of the historically black church and “the hope that somehow emerges in the aftermath,” according to the film’s website. It is executive produced by Oscar-winning actress and South Carolina native Viola Davis and pro basketball player Stephen Curry, along with co-producer Mariska Hargitay of NBC’s “Law & Order: SVU.”

.@ViolaDavis shares with @Mariska Hargitay how she was shocked by the Charleston church shooting. Experience #EmanuelMovie in theaters June 17 or 19. Find a theater near you at https://t.co/s113sFR6xj pic.twitter.com/aOKydsjqQi — Emanuel (@EmanuelTheMovie) June 13, 2019

“It’s a movie about a community that suffered some of the worst that people can do to each other, and (how) the hate was met with some of the best of what humanity can do for each other, ” Hargitay said recently on the Today show.

The film’s release in theaters nationwide coincides with Monday’s anniversary of the shooting, and will only be shown in theaters Monday and Wednesday. Several theaters around South Carolina have 7 p.m. shows both nights.

Tickets can be purchased online, and all proceeds will go to the victims’ families and the survivors of the shooting.

Columbia

Regal Columbiana Grande Stadium 14, 1250 Bower Parkway, Columbia

Regal Sandhill Stadium Cinema 16, 450 Town Center Place, Columbia

Charleston

Terrace Theater, 1956D Maybank Highway, Charleston

Regal Palmetto Grande Stadium, 1319 Theatre Drive, Mount Pleasant

Regal Charles Towne Square 18, 2401 Mall Drive, North Charleston

Regal Azalea Square Stadium 16, 215 Azalea Square Blvd., Summerville

Movies 8 Summerville, 4488 Ladson Road, Summerville

Greenville

Regal Cherrydale Stadium, 3221 N. North Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville

Regal Hollywood 20, 1025 Woodruff Road, Greenville

Regal Simpsonville Stadium 14, 780 South Street, Simpsonville.

Myrtle Beach

AMC Classic Myrtle Beach 12, 10177 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach

Cinemark at Myrtle Beach, 2100 Coastal Grand Circle, Myrtle Beach

For more information on the film and a complete listing of the theaters showing it, visit https://www.emanuelmovie.com/about.