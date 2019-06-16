Rock Hill’s NFL stars play with youth football players at Clowney’s free camp

Jadeveon Clowney’s H.I.T. Foundation and YMCA football camp in Rock Hill Youth football players in Rock Hill played alongside NFL pros during the free, three-day Jadeveon Clowney’s H.I.T. Foundation and the YMCA Sylvia Circle Demons football camp. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Youth football players in Rock Hill played alongside NFL pros during the free, three-day Jadeveon Clowney’s H.I.T. Foundation and the YMCA Sylvia Circle Demons football camp.

Youth football players in Rock Hill got to play alongside NFL pros once again thanks to Jadeveon Clowney’s H.I.T. Foundation and the YMCA Sylvia Circle Demons three-day football camp.

“I do it to give back to the community,” said Rock Hill’s Clowney and defensive end for Houston Texans on Saturday. “Great to give back and come out here and hang out with kids. I used to do it when I was younger.”

The free camp is for ages 5 to 14.

Mason Rudolph of Rock Hil, now with Pittsburgh Steelers, said “It’s always fun to check out the next generation of football players in Rock Hill in a talent-rich city.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sylvia Circle Demons Coach Perry Sutton said “Just to see these kids out here running around, playing around, getting to interact with NFL guys, the college guys, high schools who come back, and for the community to come together to put this on, it’s a great feeling. We’re gonna keep doing it as long as we can. “



