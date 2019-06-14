Have you seen these drivers? Police say one killed a moped rider, other hurt a trooper

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reaching out for the public’s help after two incidents this week.

Monday, a motorist struck a trooper after fleeing from a license check point in Orangeburg County, according to the Highway Patrol. The collision with the trooper caused the officer “great bodily injuries.” The driver hit the trooper near Till and Langley roads around 11 p.m., police said. Troopers believe the driver was in a dark colored Honda Accord, possibly a 2016. The Highway Patrol released a picture of the car and driver.

Another hit and run happened Thursday, this one deadly, in Horry County. Troopers said the driver of a 2010 to 2017 Chevrolet Equinox of unknown color struck and killed a person riding a moped around 10:45 p.m. The incident happened on Highway 544 near Highway 31 in the Myrtle Beach area. The Equinox should have damage to the front and passenger side, according to the Highway Patrol. The agency released a photo of a vehicle that looks like the suspect’s SUV.

The Highway Patrol is asking people to call 843-953-6010 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIMESC (888-274-6372) with any information.

