Woman shot and killed man in car during domestic dispute, Irmo police say

A woman shot and killed a man during what police say was a domestic dispute, according to the Irmo Police Department.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday at the corner of Fallsbury Road and Harleston Road in the New Friarsgate subdivision, according to a release from the police department Tuesday.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot, police said. He was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the man as Brandon Keith Bishop, of Irmo. An age for Bishop wasn’t available.

“When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman who they believe shot Bishop after being involved in a domestic dispute inside a vehicle,” the release states. “During that dispute the female was assaulted, and her life was threatened.”

At some point, the woman pulled a gun on Bishop and shot him while inside the vehicle, police said. She ran to a nearby home, and police were called.

It was not immediately clear who owned the firearm used in the shooting.

Irmo police and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating the shooting, according to the department.

“This was not a random act,” Capt. Courtney Dennis said. “Bishop and the female knew each other and have some history of being together. We are still investigating this case and reviewing all of the evidence that we have collected.”

No charges have been filed; however, police say the investigation is ongoing.