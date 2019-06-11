Teen could spend life in prison if convicted on SC home invasion charges

Daniel Fickens Sumter County Sheriff's Office

A South Carolina teenager faces multiple felony charges in connection with a home invasion, during which he threw a woman with a hip injury to the ground and dragged her, according to authorities.

Daniel Anthony Fickens, 17, of California Boulevard in Sumter, is charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

Arrest warrants say Fickens entered a Sumter home June 3 and attacked a man and his adult daughter.

Deputies say Fickens entered the Whites Mill Road home and asked a female victim where her father’s money was.

“He then forced the woman, who has limited mobility because of a hip injury, to stand before he pushed her to the floor and dragged her,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Adrienne Sarvis said in the release.

Fickens also hit the woman, who was later taken to Prisma Health Tuomey for minor injuries, deputies said.

The woman’s father later arrived home, and Fickens approached him as he exited his vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. He demanded the man give him his money, then hit the man in the face, knocking him to the ground and reaching into the man’s pockets.

A judge denied bond on all charges for Fickens, according to the sheriff’s office.

First-degree burglary carries a minimum of 15 years and up to life in prison, under South Carolina law. Kidnapping carries up to 30 years, first-degree assault and battery carries up to 10 years and attempted armed robbery carries up to 20 years.