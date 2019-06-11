Women, kids leaving kickball tourney shot at in Rock Hill; man arrested, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Rock Hill man has been charged with attempted murder after shooting into a car with two kids in it after a kickball tournament, police said.

The children were not hurt, Rock Hill Police Department Capt. Mark Bollinger said. Two adults -- the children’s mother and another woman -- were transported to a hospital for injuries from broken glass after bullets shattered the car window, Bollinger said.

“No one was struck with the bullets but it was a very dangerous situation,” Bollinger said.

Caderrick Deontray Harris, 22, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a gun by a person already convicted of a violent crime, according to jail officials and a Rock Hill Police Department incident report.

The shooting happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. near Carroll Park in Rock Hill, the incident report stated. A community kickball tournament was held at the park, Bollinger said.

“The victims were leaving when the shooting happened,” Bollinger said.

A woman told officers she was waiting in her car in traffic to exit the park when a man started shooting at her car, according to the police report.

Responding officers observed damage to the vehicle and called in forensic services to process the car.

The ages of the children have not been released.

On Monday, Harris was arrested while at the York County government center on Heckle Boulevard in Rock Hill, police said. He has previous criminal convictions from 2018 for possession of a stolen pistol, and 2013 for burglary and larceny, York County court records show.

Harris remains jailed after he was denied bond during his first court appearance, jail officials said.