Have you seen Pikachu? Baby miniature horse stolen from South Carolina farm, owner says

Pikachu went missing June 6. Hidden Pasture Farm/Facebook

A miniature horse named Pikachu disappeared last week from a farm in Upstate South Carolina, and now her owner is offering a reward to get Pikachu back alive and well.

Pikachu weighed less than 50 pounds when she went missing and should still be nursing, Hidden Pasture Farms said on Facebook.

“She still needs to be drinking milk, please help me find her. It is urgent she be returned to her momma. Foals as young as her don’t live without milk. Please, if you know anything please reach out and say something or drop her off at the nearest fire station,” the farm said on its Facebook page.

Pikachu went missing June 6, and the farm has posted a $1,000 reward for her safe return.

“Her mother and the rest of the herd is very distressed,” owner Kate Nichols told WYFF. “There is simply no sign of her anywhere. No sign of predators. Nothing.”

She told the station she thinks the miniature horse was stolen.

Hidden Pasture Farm, near Greenville, South Carolina, raises miniature horses and riding ponies for kids’ parties and events, according to the farm’s website.

