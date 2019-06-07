This top York County official is leaving his position. Here’s what we know.

Bill Shanahan

York County manager Bill Shanahan will be leaving his position, according to county spokesperson Trish Startup.

Startup said York County Council will address Shanahan’s resignation at the June 17 council meeting. She did not give more information on the resignation.

Shanahan has been in the running for jobs in other South Carolina counties while working for York County.

He was named in May as one of four finalists for the Richland County administrator job. The selection for that position has not yet been announced. Efforts to obtain comment from Richland County officials were unsuccessful.

He was also named a finalist in the running for the Beaufort County administrator position in July 2018 when he and other finalist Alan Ours visited Beaufort County for a meet and greet.

Beaufort County in February hired Ashley Jacobs, formerly the assistant county administrator in Aiken County, to fill that position.

Shanahan started at the top York County job in 2013, after working as the deputy administrator of Augusta, Ga.

York County Council passed the fiscal year 2020 budget on Monday.

“I’m very pleased with this budget,” Shanahan said in a statement released Tuesday. “The budget is balanced and focuses on the 2019 strategic goals Council has set forth; as well as, it positions the County to be even stronger financially in the future.”

Efforts to obtain comment from Shanahan were unsuccessful.