Broadway at the Beach bar closes early for overcrowding, large fight breaks out

Myrtle Maniac Card offers bargains for spring break, senior week Since 2005, Myrtle Maniac has provided discounted entry to some of the area's biggest parties during spring break and senior week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Since 2005, Myrtle Maniac has provided discounted entry to some of the area's biggest parties during spring break and senior week.

A large fight broke out at Broadway at the Beach on Wednesday night, shortly after closing a bar in the popular Myrtle Beach tourist spot.

Late Wednesday, Broadway at the Beach staff decided to close Senor Frogs due to overcrowding. Myrtle Beach Fire Lt. Jonathan Evans said fire crews were present to assist.

The incident happened around 11 p.m., according to police radio traffic.

Officials from Broadway at the Beach did not provide any additional details in time for this report.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Shortly after that decision, Myrtle Beach police responded to both a fight and disturbance either outside of Senor Frogs or nearby. Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Thomas Vest said officers responded to the disturbance and large fight at Broadway at the Beach. Vest did not know how many people were involved in the fight. The fight and the crowd were quickly dispersed, according to police radio traffic.

Myrtle Beach police did not use any crowd-control substances, such as pepper spray or tear gas, Vest said.

There were no arrests from the disturbance or fight calls, Vest said.

According to an Instagram post, a party was held at Senor Frogs as part of Senior Week on Wednesday. Senor Frogs was open on Thursday.



