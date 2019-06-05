Overdosing woman charged in crash that hurt kid, but she didn’t cause wreck, SC cops say

Chelsea Skrzypczak was charged with child endangerment among other crimes after an 8-year-old was seriously injured in a car crash, Columbia police say. Columbia Police Department

A woman who was overdosing during a head-on car crash that seriously injured a child was released from a South Carolina hospital Wednesday and taken to a Richland County jail, the Columbia Police Department said.

While Chelsea Skrzypczak is facing multiple charges following the collision that sent multiple people to the hospital, including an 8-year-old passenger, she did not cause the wreck, police said in a news release.

The 60-year-old driver of a Honda Odyssey crossed over from her lane and crashed head-on with the Chevrolet Equinox that Skrzypczak was driving, according to the news release.

Police said the Honda driver, who remains hospitalized, was cited for driving left of center of the road during the two-vehicle crash that occurred in the 4100 block of Leesburg Road on Sunday.

Both Skrzypczak and the child were taken to an area hospital, according to the news release. Although the 27-year-old Beaufort County resident was released from hospital care and arrested Wednesday, her 8-year-old relative “continues to receive medical attention” at the hospital after being seriously injured in the wreck, police said.

When EMS was taking Skrzypczak to the hospital, they gave her “Narcan due to a possible drug overdose,” according to the news release.

On Wednesday, Skrzypczak was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where she was charged with driving under the influence, child endangerment, and driving under suspension – first offense, police said.