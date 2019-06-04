Traffic at a standstill on major Midlands highway after crash causes injuries

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

Traffic came to a standstill on one of the major highways running through the Midlands Tuesday night following a collision, said the South Carolina Department of Transportation, or SCDOT.

All of the westbound lanes on Interstate 26 were blocked following a crash that occurred around 6:15 p.m., SCDOT tweeted.

The wreck occurred at Exit 129, in Lexington County, according to SCDOT.

Injuries have been reported by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Information on the number of vehicles involved in the crash and the number of people injured was unavailable.

There was no word on how long it will take to reopen all of the westbound lanes, but traffic cameras show traffic moving slowly, if at all, on I-26 during the evening commute.

The left lane reopened to traffic around 7 p.m., SCDOT tweeted.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.