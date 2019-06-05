UPS employee exposed himself to sunbathing woman, SC deputies say

Bryce Williams Sumter County Sheriff's Office

A UPS employee in South Carolina is accused of exposing himself to a sunbathing woman, according to deputies.

Bryce Dewayne Williams, 23, of Sumter, is charged with indecent exposure, according to a Tuesday release from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that Williams exposed his genitals to a woman Saturday at a home on Deer Track Circle, according to the release.

Williams, a UPS employee at the time of the incident, approached the woman while she was sunbathing and asked her for directions, according to deputies. When the woman turned to face Williams, she saw that his pants were not fastened and his genitals were exposed.

The woman identified Williams from a six-person lineup, deputies said.

He was released from jail on $10,000 surety bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

A UPS spokesman said Tuesday that Williams is no longer employed with the company.