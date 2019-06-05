Lancaster man wanted on murder charge after woman’s body found, police say

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

Lancaster County deputies seek a man wanted on a murder charge after his girlfriend was found dead, officials said.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies obtained a murder warrant against Derrick Allen McIlwain, 41, of Heath Springs, said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile.

The body of Kimberly Beth Alger, 36, was found May 28 outside a vacant home on Spirit Road, said Faile and Lancaster County Coroner Karla Knight Deese. Alger was McIlwain’s girlfriend, police said.

McIlwain remains at large and deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

McIlwain also is being sought on an arrest warrant for a previous domestic violence against Alger.

“It is urgent that McIlwain be located and taken into custody on these charges,” Faile said.

Deputies have declined to say how Alger was killed. She lived in the same Dickens Road home with McIlwain, according to deputies.

Check back for updates on this developing story.