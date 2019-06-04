‘Execution-style killing’ of ex’s new lover gets SC man 50 years, prosecutor says

Andrew Murphy Seventh Circuit Solicitor's Office

A 26-year-old South Carolina man will be in his 70s when he is released from prison for the execution-style murder of his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, according to prosecutors.

Andrew Ryan Murphy pleaded guilty to murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a release Monday from Seventh Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette. Circuit Court Judge Derham Cole sentenced Murphy to 50 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Murphy fatally shot 25-year-old Dawshawn Brown “execution-style” in front of a Spartanburg home Feb. 18, 2018. A surveillance camera from a nearby home captured Murphy walking up to Brown from behind and shooting him in the head at close range.

Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputies used the footage to help identify Murphy as the shooter and arrest him hours later, according to the solicitor’s office.

Investigators learned that Murphy dated Brown’s girlfriend in the past, and that in the hours leading up to the shooting, he directed threats toward Brown in a Facebook conversation with his former girlfriend, according to prosecutors.

Cell phone records also placed Murphy at the crime scene when Brown was killed, prosecutors said.

Murphy is not eligible for parole or early release, and must serve every day of the sentence.