Motorcycle rider dies days after crash with intoxicated driver, SC coroner says

A South Carolina man was killed in a crash while riding a motorcycle. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A South Carolina man died Sunday, days after he was in a crash with a drunk driver, the Greenville County Coroner said.

On May 30, Warren Faucett was riding his motorcycle in Greenville when he “was struck by an intoxicated driver in a motor vehicle,” Coroner B. Parks Evans, Jr. said in a news release.

The 47-year-old Travelers Rest man was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the news release.

Evans said an autopsy is scheduled and an official cause of death will be determined.

Faucett’s death is being investigated by the coroner’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.