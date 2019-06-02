Columbia man who drowned trying to get boat ashore identified by Richland County Coroner

A man who drowned trying to get his boat to shore has been identified by the Richland County Coroner. jbell@thesunnews.com

A Columbia man drowned in a pond Saturday night, the Richland County Coroner’s Office said.

While trying to get his boat to the shore, David C. Green went under, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said in a news release.

The 57-year-old Columbia man died in the incident that occurred around 8 p.m. in the pond located at Bookman Loop and Monticello Road, according to the news release.

Green was pronounced dead at the scene after sheriff’s deputies found his body “in approximately 5 feet of water,” Watts said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

An autopsy showed Green’s cause of death was asphyxiation, according to the news release.

The coroner’s office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating Green’s death.

SHARE COPY LINK Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning.