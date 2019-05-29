Pastor fears cross burning on NC Baptist church lawn may have been racially motivated

Cross is set on fire at Gastonia church Police are searching for the person who set fire to a cross in front of Loray Baptist Church in Gastonia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police are searching for the person who set fire to a cross in front of Loray Baptist Church in Gastonia.

The pastor of a Baptist church in Gastonia, North Carolina, fears a cross was burned on the church lawn because a black evangelist is scheduled to lead upcoming revival services at the predominantly white church.

Loray Baptist Church on West Franklin Boulevard is scheduled to host evangelist Reggie Saddler and his family at the revival June 9-11, according to the church’s Facebook page.

Kent Cranford, the church’s pastor, said he found it “odd” the church’s cross went up in flames Wednesday morning given the Saddlers’ upcoming appearance, The Gaston Gazette reported.

A homeless man who reported the fire was praying on the church lawn when he saw the cross burning, WSOC-TV reported. The man called 911, according to Charlotte Observer news partner WBTV.

Police sent part of the burned cross to a lab for testing in hopes of determining who set the fire, WSOC-TV reported.

Cranford anticipates the church putting up an even larger cross, according to the Gazette.