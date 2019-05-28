Spreading 200-acre wildfire causes evacuations, closes major highway, SC officials say

A wildfire has caused evacuations and road closures in South Carolina.

A wildfire spreading through part of South Carolina Tuesday has caused evacuations, and closed part of one of the busiest roads in the state, officials said.

The fire is “spreading rapidly,” the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Trained spotters estimated the size of the fire at 200 acres, Midlands Weather tweeted.

The blaze is burning in the areas of Aiken County heading north from Exit 11 toward the area of Exit 18 along Interstate 20, according to the post.

As of 9 p.m., all east and westbound lanes of I-20 are blocked three miles west of Exit 18, the South Carolina Department of Transportation reported.

No cause for the fire has been given, but the sheriff’s office said first reports of the blaze came around 2 p.m. From that point, the fire grew at a rapid pace and a Code Red alert was issued, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office said the fire has spread because of “heat combined with the dryness and strong breeze,” according to WRDW.

Evacuations have been ordered by the sheriff’s office for homes near I-20 and Old Graniteville Highway, WJBF reported.

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter for evacuees, and is providing food and drinks to emergency response workers battling the blaze, according to a news release.

Multiple rescue agencies are fighting the fire, including help from the South Carolina Forestry Commission and U.S. Forest Service, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

No injuries or structure damage has been reported, and the fire was approximately 50 percent contained as of 8:30 p.m., according to the news release.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

