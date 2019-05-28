South Carolina
Midlands high school athlete identified as victim in deadly ATV accident
A Fairfield Central student-athlete died from injuries suffered in ATV accident Monday, according to football coach Demetrius Davis.
Christopher “CJ” Simmons, a junior at Fairfield Central, was the driver of the ATV when it hit a car that was making a turn in Fairfield County, Davis told The State. Davis said he spoke with the family Monday night at the hospital.
The crash happened just before 6 p.m., on West Peach Road, which is just off U.S. 321 about four miles south of Winnsboro, according to Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol. A Honda four-wheeler was traveling east on West Peach Road when a westbound Hyundai car tried to turn left onto Orchard Drive from West Peach Road, Hovis said.
The four-wheeler hit the right side of the car.
Simmons was ejected and taken to Prisma Health Richland hospital and later died, according to Hovis. A 10-year-old passenger also was ejected from the four-wheeler and taken to Prisma Health Richland with unknown injuries.
Neither Simmons nor the passenger were wearing helmets, Hovis said. The driver of the Hyundai, a 22-year-old woman, was not injured, Hovis said.
Simmons played baseball and football for the Griffins. He saw time at running back receiver and quarterback.The 6-foot-1, 178 pounder caught 17 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns and also completed 7-of-17 passes.
In baseball, Simmons stole 22 bases this season and hit over .300.
This was the second deadly crash involving an ATV in the Midlands over the holiday weekend. A 21-year-old man and volunteer firefighter died in a Saturday crash in Kershaw County when the ATV he was driving flipped on a dirt road.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments