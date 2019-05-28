South Carolina
Publix shopper in Lexington County purchased $100,000 winning lottery ticket
These scholarships are funded by the lottery
A winning lottery ticket was sold at a Lexington County grocery store, the S.C. Education Lottery said Tuesday.
The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket, worth $100,000, was sold at the Publix on N. Lake Drive. The Saturday drawing produced the following winning numbers: 19, 28, 35, 36 and 37, the lottery said in a press release.
“The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942,” the lottery said in the release.
Proceeds from the S.C. Education Lottery primarily fund “lottery scholarships,” which are almost entirely merit-based scholarships given to South Carolina college students attending school in-state.
The winner has 180 days to claim his or her prize.
