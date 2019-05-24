South Carolina
Dead whale washes up on Huntington Beach State Park shores
A dead whale washed ashore at Huntington Beach State Park early Friday morning.
The whale was discovered about 6 a.m. during a sea turtle patrol, said Brenda Magers, park manager.
Magers said she believes the marine animal to be a pymgy sperm whale, and also said a marine wildlife expert from Coastal Carolina University was headed to the park.
A necropsy is scheduled for the whale at 9:30 a.m., Magers said.
