Columbia man likely killed wife, then shot himself at relative’s home, coroner says

A Columbia man is believed to have fatally shot his wife before turning the gun on himself Wednesday, the Kershaw County coroner said.

Camden police responded to a 911 call about shots fired around 11:30 a.m. and discovered the bodies of a man and woman at a home on Dicey Ford Road, the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office said in a news release.

The people were identified as Kovac Bynum and Josephine Barton, a husband and wife from Columbia, Coroner David West said in the news release.

West told The State that Barton was at an older woman’s home and Bynum followed in a separate vehicle that was left in the middle of the road. Camden police said the woman is the mother of Barton, who was estranged from Bynum, WIS reported.

Shots were fired from outside the home, but both bodies were discovered inside the residence, West said. The coroner said Bynum apparently killed Barton before shooting himself in a murder-suicide, and a pistol was located close to his body.

The woman who lived at the home was not harmed, West said.

Autopsies for Barton and Bynum are scheduled for Friday, according to West. The shooting is being investigated by the Camden Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

