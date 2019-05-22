Baby is in intensive care, his parents are in jail, Richland County sheriff says

A Richland County man and his girlfriend are in jail on charges related to child abuse. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A South Carolina man and his girlfriend are in jail after their eight-month-old son was rushed to the hospital with multiple injuries, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

Deputies were called to an area hospital May 15, “after an 8-month-old boy was admitted into the intensive care unit with trauma to the head and internal injuries,” the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Doctors said the infant’s injuries included “paralysis to the left side of his body, permanent brain injuries and a fractured leg,” according to the news release.

The baby was hospitalized by his pediatrician following a visit, according to the news release.

The baby’s mother, Ashley Kingston, brought him to the pediatrician because “the child’s behavior changed suddenly in the beginning of May,” the sheriff’s department said in the news release.

Doctors determined the baby’s injuries were “caused by shaking, blunt force and/or twisting and pulling,” according to the news release.

The boy spent the majority of his time at home with his unemployed father, Nicholas Rashawn Knapper, while the 27-year-old Kingston was at work, the sheriff’s department said in the release.

Knapper, 26, was arrested Monday and charged with inflicting great bodily injury upon a child, according to the news release.

He was also charged with obstruction of justice after investigators learned he told Kingston to erase his cellphone, the sheriff’s department said.

Kingston was also charged with obstruction of justice on Wednesday, and both she and Knapper are behind bars at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.