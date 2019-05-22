Check your pockets — 6,500 winning tickets to split $1.6 million SC lottery payout

S.C. Education Lottery file photo online@thestate.com

More than 6,500 winning tickets will share in a $1.6 million payout from Tuesday’s Pick 3 drawing, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.

Lottery officials announced Wednesday that there were 6,587 winners in Tuesday’s Pick 3 drawing, with the total prize payout eclipsing $1.6 million. The winning numbers were 9, 9, 9.

Winning Pick 3 tickets are worth either $250 or $500, depending on the price paid for the ticket, according to the lottery. Winning tickets can be cashed at lottery retailers statewide.

The triple number combination is “hands down” the lottery’s most played sequence, according to a news release, with its drawing producing 20 times the number of winners compared to the previous day’s draw.

This was the eighth time that three nines have been drawn by the lottery, according to the release.