Three killed, teen critically hurt in North Carolina apartment fire, officials say

Three people were killed and another remains in critical condition after a North Carolina apartment fire.

Three people were killed and another is hospitalized in critical condition after a North Carolina apartment fire on Monday, officials said.

Surry County emergency officials identified the people who died in the blaze as Makaila Moses, 22, Ryan Gwyn, 20, and Katherine Woods, 19, WXII reported. Gwyn and Woods lived in one of the apartments in Dobson, according to Mt. Airy News.

A teenage girl, under the age of 18, was critically injured in the fire that EMS said also destroyed the College Place Apartments building, causing the roof to cave in, per WFMY.

According to his family, Gwyn was able to escape from the blaze but returned to the burning building in an effort to save others and was killed, WGHP reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Autopsies will determine the cause of death for Gwyn, Woods and Moses, who were all dead when rescuers got to them around 3:30 a.m., per Mt. Airy News.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and is being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, according to Spectrum News.

A Surry County Emergency Services official said “the fire was being treated as an accident,” Mt. Airy News reported.

SHARE COPY LINK Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips.