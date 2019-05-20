York County deputies investigating after crash involving SC trooper on I-77

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

York County deputies are investigating a crash involving a South Carolina trooper on Interstate 77, according to York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the crash scene to handle the investigation by S.C. Highway Patrol, said York County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Trent Faris.

The collision happened around 2:20 p.m. Monday on the entrance ramp to I-77 southbound at the Exit 82 interchange, Faris said.

The highway patrol website does not list any crash details.

The right lane of the highway at the crash site is closed, according to S.C. Department of Transportation.

York County deputies on Twitter social media asked motorists to be aware of the crash and watch for emergency vehicles at and around the site near Rock Hill.

It is standard practice for county deputies to investigate a crash involving a state trooper, Faris said. The sheriff’s office is investigating two recent chases involving troopers that ended with crashes.

Check back for updates.