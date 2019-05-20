Senators question SC child advocate pick over ties to embattled child-welfare agency

New DSS director looking forward to working with SC families SC Gov. Henry McMaster has nominated Michael Leach, 39, to be the next director of the state's Social Services Department. Leach’s background includes training in mental health and more than a decade at Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK SC Gov. Henry McMaster has nominated Michael Leach, 39, to be the next director of the state's Social Services Department. Leach’s background includes training in mental health and more than a decade at Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s pick for the first state Child Advocate cleared a major hurdle to confirmation Monday, but not before facing questions whether she can be an effective watchdog of the embattled child-welfare agency for which she worked for 14 years.

A panel of state senators voted unanimously Monday, with one abstention, to recommend confirming Amanda Whittle to fill the position of State Child Advocate.

The General Assembly created the position last year to ensure that children receive adequate protection and care from services or programs offered by the Department of Social Services and other state agencies.

The 47-year-old Aiken County resident has worked the last 14 years as an attorney with DSS representing the agency in civil litigation and in adoption matters, as well as other issues. She was one of three candidates recommended to the governor by the Joint Citizens and Legislative Committee on Children.

Prior to joining DSS, Whittle spent 10 years in private practice, primarily practicing in Family Court, and is certified as a Child Welfare Law Specialist by the National Association of Counsel for Children.

But her ties to DSS prompted some senators to question whether Whittle would serve as an effective, independent watchdog.

“Disabuse me of my concern that you coming straight from DSS is tantamount to someone from Goldman Sachs running the (U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission),” state Sen, Wes Climer, R-York, told Whittle. “This is my concern, we’re appointing the fox to look after the hen house.”

Climer ultimately abstained from voting on advancing Whittle’s confirmation.

“I think if we don’t have a ... child advocate who has a high level of independence and a high level of fearlessness, then I think this will fail,” said state Sen. Thomas McElveen, D-Sumter, who voted to advance Whittle’s confirmation.

Whittle said fighting for children’s rights has been her “ultimate” career goal.

“Any relationship I have with someone is second to doing the right thing,” she said. “I am well aware of the issues that are out there that need to be resolved. ... But at the end of the day I know there’s work that needs to be done, and that work will involve changes with DSS.”

Whittle added one of her “greatest joys at the office of general counsel” has been being involved with a 2015 federal class-action lawsuit that said a lack of basic health care and other services endangered children while under the care of the Social Services agency.

“I was not happy about the agency being sued, but I have been very excited and hopeful about what the lawsuit can bring,” she said. “I think we need to go from a culture of blaming to a culture of collaborating,” as well as accountability and transparency.

“That’s why I’m here today,” Whittle said. “And focus more on the little people than the adults.”

Additionally, Whittle argued representing defendants against the Department of Social Services “helped me better represent the state.” And said learning about representing the state equips her to be able to represent children as a child advocate, and make the agency “a one-stop complaint shop” and resource for children and families across the state, including a toll-free number.

McMaster and Senate Family and Veterans’ Services Committee Chairwoman Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, have said Whittle’s broad professional legal experience, as well as her leadership roles on the state and local level, make her well qualified to help protect the state’s children.

“We need to be protecting our children. I feel like you are the right person to do this,” Shealy told Whittle.

Shealy expected the full Senate would confirm Whittle next week, but could take up her confirmation as earlier as this week.