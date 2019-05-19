Columbia man killed 26-year-old woman before turning gun on himself, coroner says

The Columbia Police Department found two dead bodies in an apartment Saturday. Columbia Police Department

The bodies found by police inside of a Columbia apartment were identified by the Richland County Coroner Sunday, who determined the deaths were a murder-suicide.

A man and woman were found dead at the Colony Apartments on Bailey Street, the Columbia Police Department tweeted Saturday.

They were shot to death sometime between 1 and 4 a.m., Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said in a news release.

The woman was identified as Cynthia Chinyere Ohans, who lived at the Bailey Street apartment, according to the news release. The 26-year-old “died at the scene after being shot,” and an autopsy determined her cause of death was “a gunshot wound to the upper body,” Watts said in the release.

After shooting Ohans, Jirmaine J. Mobley turned the gun on himself, according to the news release.

The 31-year-old Columbia resident also died at the scene after shooting himself in the head, Watts said in the news release.

Both the police and coroner’s office are continuing to investigate the murder-suicide, according to the news release.

