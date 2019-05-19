Father accidentally shoots and kills daughter as she enters home, SC cops say

A father accidentally shot and killed his daughter as she entered her South Carolina home early Sunday, according to officials.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. on Young Street in Greenville, according to a release from the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

Nadeja Jermainequa Pressley, 23, was preparing to enter her home when she was shot, according to the coroner’s office. She died at the scene. An autopsy is planned for Monday.

A Greenville County Sheriff’s Office spokesman told WYFF that Pressley’s father believed an intruder was trying to enter the home, and he shot a gun through the door.

He then discovered that the person on the other side of the door was his daughter, the sheriff’s office said, according to FOX Carolina.

There was no immediate word Sunday on charges, and the incident remains under investigation.