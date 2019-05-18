2 dead in fatal Myrtle Beach area wreck, country music star’s tour bus involved in crash

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Two people died in a head-on collision on Highway 22 in the Myrtle Beach area early Saturday morning.

Country music star Travis Tritt posted on Twitter that his tour bus had minor damage trying to avoid the crash. He was not injured.

Horry County emergency crews responded to the wreck around 3 a.m. A jeep traveling in the wrong direction crashed into a Chevrolet truck head-on, said Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

We were just involved in a fatal accident with a driver going the wrong way on Veteran’s Highway as we were leaving Myrtle Beach. Thank God we are all okay. I feel so bad for those who died needlessly tonight. I’m really shaken up by what I witnessed. God bless those who died. pic.twitter.com/zcfRK7XxFc — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) May 18, 2019

The driver of the jeep and a passenger in the truck were killed in the crash, Collins said. The driver of the truck went to the hospital.

Authorities are trying to determine why the jeep was on the wrong side of the road, Collins said. The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the names of the two people killed.

#HCFR responded to a multi-vehicle accident on 22 near mm16 this morning at about 3:30 in which 2 people were killed. 1 other person suffered minor injuries.



This accident involved 2 vehicles and a tour bus, w/ no reported injuries on the bus.



SCHP is investigating the cause. pic.twitter.com/RAaqEvOkpg — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) May 18, 2019

Tritt wrote on Twitter that his tour bus suffered minor damage, and he expressed condolences for those killed.

“I’m really shaken up by what I witnessed. God bless those who died,” he wrote.

“We sustained minor damage as we tried to avoid the crash site in front of us,” Tritt wrote. “Bus damage can be fixed, but lives cannot be replaced. I’m so incredibly sad for those who lost their lives tonight.”

Tritt played at the North Myrtle Beach House of Blues on Friday night, according to his website. He was scheduled to play Anderson Music Hall in Hiawassee, Ga., Saturday night. He will play Booth Amphitheatre in Cary, NC, May 30.

Travis Tritt, a country singer, witnessed a fatal wreck after a House of Blues Myrtle Beach performance.