Charlotte man killed in York Co. motorcycle crash on I-77; 2nd cycle fatal in a week

A Charlotte man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 77 Saturday near Fort Mill.

Randall Alan Sherman, 66, died at the scene of the crash on I-77 northbound near the Gold Hill Road exit, said York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said.

The motorcycle fatality is the second in a week in the area.

Sherman was driving a 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle near Exit 88 when he went off the left side of the highway, hit the median between the northbound and southbound lanes, then overturned, S.C. Highway Patrol troopers said.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet

A woman from Clover, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, was injured.

Both Sherman and the passenger were wearing helmets.

The crash happened about 2 p.m. Saturday. No other injuries were reported but the wreck caused traffic problems as emergency and fire crews responded to the scene.

On March 11, a Lancaster County motorcycle driver from Indian Land was killed in a crash with a logging truck on U.S. 21 in Chester County.

Both crashes remain under investigation by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.