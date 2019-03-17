Improper lane change sends 2 cars crashing into house, SC troopers say

An improper lane change by a driver sent two cars off the side of a roadway and into the wall of a South Carolina home, according to troopers.
It happened around 9:45 a.m. Saturday on White Horse Road in Greenville County, according to Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A Ford pickup and an Infinity SUV both were traveling south on White Horse Road when the driver of the pickup made an improper lane change from the middle lane to the right lane, Miller said. The truck hit the SUV, causing both vehicles to run off the right side of the roadway and hit a house on the 7100 block of White Horse Road.
Both drivers were taken by EMS to a hospital with possible injuries, Miller said. The driver of the pickup was charged with improper lane change.
There was no word on the extent of damage to the home.
