Man accused of embezzling millions in North Myrtle Beach resort construction project

A Myrtle Beach man embezzled more than $2 million in construction costs from a North Myrtle Beach resort project, according to police.
North Myrtle Beach police charged Jose Manuel Fernandez Del Puerto with breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at $5,000 or more. That charge in South Carolina is an embezzlement-related charge.
Fernandez Del Puerto was booked into Horry County’s J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. He remains incarcerated on $100,000 bond.
According to his Facebook page, Fernandez Del Puerto is the manager of the Greg Norman Champions Golf Academy in North Myrtle Beach at Barefoot Resort.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
A North Myrtle Beach police report states that between March 2015 and January 2018, Fernandez was in charge of funds for construction costs for Wyndham Gardens at Barefoot Resort. The project was supposed to be built in front of the driving range at 5183 Barefoot Resort Bridge Road.
Over three years, Fernandez withdrew more than $2 million from the business account and transferred the funds into a personal checking account, the report states.
The construction project involved Olmeca Capital LL and Vermex Hotels LLC, according to his arrest report.
Comments