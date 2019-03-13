Chester boy, 15, arrested by Rock Hill cops in shooting of 16-year-old

A 15-year-old boy is charged with trying to kill another teen in a street shooting that happened at a busy intersection near downtown Chester.

A second teen also is charged with being an accessory to the shooting after the crime.

The Chester juvenile, whose name has not been released, is charged with attempted murder, pointing and presenting a gun, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the shooting on March 6 after officers in York County located him, said Chester Police Department Chief Eric Williams.

The violent crime and anti-gang unit of the Rock Hill Police Department captured the 15-year-old suspect Tuesday after a six-day manhunt, police said. The State Law Enforcement Division also was involved in the investigation and arrest, Williams said.





Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet

The suspect will be transferred to South Carolina’s Department of Juvenile Justice. Suspects younger than age 17 are kept at juvenile detention in South Carolina, officials said.

The suspect’s connection to Rock Hill is unclear, which is 20 miles north of Chester.

The victim, 16, survived the shooting at the intersection of Starnes and Floyd Streets in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Chester.

A second suspect whom police say aided the shooter after the crime also is in custody. Antwoine Simpson, 18, also of Chester, was charged March 8 with accessory to murder after the crime, Williams said.





Simpson is being held at the Chester County jail under a $10,000 bond.

Chester city police officers and Chester County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 5 p.m. March 6 to multiple calls of shots fired on Starnes Street. The teen victim had left the shooting scene when officers arrived, then found him at Chester Regional Medical Center, Williams said.

The arrest of a teen 16 or younger in a shooting is the second in just over a week in York and Chester counties. Police charged adults with roles in the aftermath of each crime.

On March 4, Rock Hill police charged Sam Saadiq Robinson, 16, for killing two men in a car on Chestnut Street on Feb. 26.

Robinson was arrested in Charlotte after a manhunt in both South Carolina and North Carolina after the shooting that happened in the afternoon in a residential neighborhood. Robinson remains in the Mecklenburg County jail pending extradition back to South Carolina.

Robinson is being charged as an adult and faces as much as 60 years in prison to life if convicted.

Robinson’s mother was charged for obstruction of justice after she was accused of misleading police during the investigation into the killing of Malik McCullough, 23, and Zuinquarius McCrorey, 20.

Police in Chester and Rock Hill continue to investigate how the teens were able to get possession of the guns used in both shootings.

Check back for updates on this developing story.