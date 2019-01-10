SC agency head received $97K more in unauthorized raises than previously reported

The former head of South Carolina’s higher education oversight agency had been receiving nearly $100,000 more in unauthorized, supplemental pay than was previously reported, according to a newly released inspection.
Former S.C. Commission on Higher Education Interim Director Jeff Schilz received $96,655 in addition to his salary from April 2017 to July 2018. The money was being paid in supplements from the commission’s foundation, according to a report from the Office of Inspector General. After the foundation ran low on money, former commission chair Tim Hofferth approved a $91,500 annual raise for Schilz in August 2018, the report said.
“The Foundation board approved an annual salary supplement of $73,720 for the interim executive director, effective 4/8/2017, which brought the combined annual salary to $240,000,” the inspector general report said. “However, the salary supplement was not put before the CHE Board for approval, nor was the salary supplement disclosed, as required by statute and Proviso 93.14.”
Schilz did not return a call seeking comment.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Neither Schilz’s initial $96,655 in supplemental pay, nor the $91,500 annual raise meant to replace it, was properly approved, the report said. Both Schilz and Hofferth resigned in the wake of the scandal, which ignited the ire of lawmakers, including Sen. President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, widely considered one of the most powerful lawmakers in Columbia.
“We do not dispute the facts,” of the report, said Mike LeFever, who took over as the commission’s interim-director after Schilz resigned. “We’re going to do better.”
Schilz’s initial salary supplement was funded by the S.C. Higher Education Foundation Inc., a nonprofit that also paid for executive retreats, refreshments at the commission’s town halls and catered Christmas parties, the report shows.
The report said Schilz was the first and only director to receive a salary supplement from the foundation and that Schilz’s salary supplement was the foundation’s largest expense. LeFever, who is being paid $176,256, said he would “certainly not” be taking a salary supplement from the foundation, which currently has around $30,000, LeFever said.
LeFever said he will be conducting a “complete study” on the foundation, after Commission on Higher Education board members told him they were in the dark about the organization, how it is funded and what it does.
LeFever also responded to a rumor that alleged the commission received money from Charles or David Koch, Republican mega-donors who often use their money and clout to influence higher education. LeFever said the foundation does not receive any money from the Kochs or their companies.
Comments