One person was killed Thursday in a York County crash south of Rock Hill, officials said.

The wreck happened about 9:30 a.m. on Bechtler Road near Dunlap Roddey Road, S.C. Highway Patrol troopers said.

A vehicle went off the road and down an embankment.

York County Coroner’s office officials confirmed the fatality.

No other details were available as of 11 a.m.

Check back for updates.