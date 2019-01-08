Kidnapping suspect kills himself after barricade inside home, SC cops say

A standoff with a wanted man who barricaded himself inside a South Carolina residence Tuesday ended when the suspect killed himself, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, WHNS reported.
The suspect was identified as Charles Eugene Van Norman II, according to WSPA.
Deputies went to arrest Norman at 1 p.m. on “kidnapping and domestic violence” charges, the sheriff’s office said in the news release.
When law enforcement arrived, Norman went inside a residence on Pine Grove Lane in Berea, where he was barricaded, the news release states.
Members of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team were on scene, according to the news release. The SWAT team and deputies tried to contact Norman, and used “gas to force him outside,” per the Greenville News.
The sheriff’s office said when the efforts failed to force out Norman, deputies entered the home a discovered he died “from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gun shot wound,” WHNS reported.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
