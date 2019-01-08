Clemson’s 24k-gold championship trophy can be seen at these supermarkets. Here’s when

The Clemson Tigers received a flashy new trophy after winning the College Football Playoff championship game Monday.

Both the football team and the trophy will return to South Carolina Tuesday night, according to a news release from the university. While fans will get to see the players and coaches in a parade scheduled for Saturday morning in Clemson, they can see the hardware the Tigers won before then.

College football fans can even get pictures taken with the National Championship Trophy, which will be on display at two Upstate supermarkets this week, according to another news release from the university.

The release states this is the same trophy that was presented to the Tigers on the field of Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It was kissed by head coach Dabo Swinney before he passed it around to his players.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

SHARE COPY LINK Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney reacts after the Tigers defeated Alabama for the national championship.

Stores better known for their groceries will welcome fans to see Clemson’s title trophy, which is handmade from 24k gold, bronze and stainless steel, the news release states. The trophy will be displayed on Thursday at the BI-LO in Seneca, followed by a Friday appearance at the Walmart Supercenter in Central, with both events running from 4-7 p.m.

Fans can view and have photos taken with the 26.5-inch tall, 50-pound trophy, Clemson said in the news release. Both events are free and open to the public.

The trophy, which took 3 months to craft, was brought to Clemson twice this season, as part of a promotion for games against Texas A&M and North Carolina State, according to the news release. Now it will make its permanent home in South Carolina, as a new trophy is awarded to every college football champion.

This is the second National Championship Trophy for the Tigers, who previously received the award after the 2016 season, when they also defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in the title game. Clemson and Alabama are the only teams to win the trophy more than once, the news release states.