Bernie Sanders is coming to Columbia for Martin Luther King Day rally

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is the latest presidential contender to plan a visit to South Carolina.

Sanders will speak at the annual King Day at the Dome rally at the State House on Jan. 21, the S.C. NAACP confirmed Tuesday.

The independent Vermont senator is the second potential candidate for the Democratic nomination added to the event. U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., also will speak at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day event.

The rally has been a platform for presidential candidates in the past. Sanders last spoke there before the state’s Democratic primary in 2016, along with Hillary Clinton and former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley. Sanders went on to finish a distant second to Clinton in that primary.

Sanders is one of a number of candidates expected to jump into the race for the Democratic nomination in 2020. He made an appearance in Columbia in October at a “Medicare for All” rally ahead of the November midterm election.

South Carolina will hold the first-in-the-South Democratic presidential primary on Feb. 29, 2020.

