SC 11-year-old hit by truck while trying to board school bus, police say

An 11-year-old was hit by a truck after crossing the road to get on a school bus, according to a statement from the Charleston Police Department.
The child was crossing Muirfield Parkway in Charleston at about 6:45 a.m. when the crash happened, according to the statement.
As the bus was pulling up to the stop in the neighborhood near Drayton Hall Elementary School, the 11-year-old ran into the street, according to the statement. A motorist in a pick-up truck was driving in the opposite direction.
The truck hit the child, who was quickly taken to the Medical University of South Carolina, according to the statement. The child was alert and conscious before being transferred.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“With schools reconvening this week from the holiday break, it is important to remind drivers, parents and children of the importance of school bus safety,” the statement read.
Comments