South Carolina

SC 11-year-old hit by truck while trying to board school bus, police say

By Emily Bohatch

January 08, 2019 10:49 AM

A school bus
A school bus Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com
A school bus Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

An 11-year-old was hit by a truck after crossing the road to get on a school bus, according to a statement from the Charleston Police Department.

The child was crossing Muirfield Parkway in Charleston at about 6:45 a.m. when the crash happened, according to the statement.

As the bus was pulling up to the stop in the neighborhood near Drayton Hall Elementary School, the 11-year-old ran into the street, according to the statement. A motorist in a pick-up truck was driving in the opposite direction.

The truck hit the child, who was quickly taken to the Medical University of South Carolina, according to the statement. The child was alert and conscious before being transferred.

“With schools reconvening this week from the holiday break, it is important to remind drivers, parents and children of the importance of school bus safety,” the statement read.

Emily Bohatch

Emily Bohatch is a breaking news reporter and data keeper for The State. Her accomplishments include winning a Green Eyeshade award in Disaster Reporting in 2018 for her teamwork reporting on Hurricane Irma. She has a degree in Journalism with a minor in Spanish from Ohio University’s E. W. Scripps School of Journalism.

  Comments  