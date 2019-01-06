Dead inmate discovered in cell at Columbia prison, SC officials say

An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead at a South Carolina prison in Columbia on Sunday, according to officials.
Isaac Starke “was found unresponsive in his cell,” according to a news release from the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDOC), which confirmed the inmate’s death.
Starke was an inmate at Broad River Correctional Institution, the SCDOC reported in the news release.
The investigation into his death is being led by SCDOC police services and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents, according to the news release.
There is no word on Starke’s cause of death, or if there will be any criminal charges filed.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
