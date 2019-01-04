South Carolina

Coroner: More overdose deaths in 4 days than all of December in Horry County

By Hannah Strong

January 04, 2019 11:47 AM

More people have died due to drug overdoses in the last four days of the New Year than in December, Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said.

Seven people have died from overdoses, likely on a fentanyl-base drug based on findings at the scene, Edge said.

“I certainly hope it doesn’t continue,” Edge said.

Recent overdoses have happened across Horry County. In December, there were about 5 fatal overdoses county-wide, Edge said.

One of the most recent deathly overdose was in Myrtle Beach. Officers went to Settlers Drive about 8:30 p.m. Thursday after reports of an overdose. There were 18 syringes, Suboxone, “white crystal-like rock,” drug paraphernalia and various other drugs at the scene, an incident report states.

The uptick in fatalities could be caused by a bad batch of drugs, Edge said. There were 63 overdose deaths in 2018, and about 33 additional cases with toxicology results pending, according to the coroner’s office.

YearOverdose deaths in Horry County
201247
201356
201469
201592
2016126
201794
201863 confirmed, about 33 pending cases

Data collected by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shows opioid-involved deaths increased more than 21 percent statewide in 2017 — from 616 in 2016 to 748 in 2017.

Horry and Georgetown counties bucked that trend, seeing a combined 29 percent drop from 128 opioid-involved deaths in 2016 to 91 in 2017, according to DHEC’s data.

According to the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, one methadone clinic, the Center of Hope of Myrtle Beach, is operating in the Grand Strand area while 42 local medical practitioners are authorized to prescribe Suboxone.

