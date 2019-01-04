Horry County Sheriff’s deputies accused of manslaughter in drowning case appear in court

Two ex-Horry County Sheriff’s deputies are in Marion County court Friday morning for bond hearings after being charged with manslaughter.

Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop face charges for their roles in the drowning of two women in the back of a jail transport van caught in floodwaters during Hurricane Florence. Flood faces two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Bishop faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The two were transporting Nikki Green and Wendy Newton on Sept. 18. The women were mental health patients under order for transport from Horry County facilities to others in the state. On S.C. Highway 76 in Marion County, the deputies encountered floodwaters, went around a barricade and the van was swept off the road.

The transport was pinned against a guardrail, and Bishop and Flood escaped but could not free the women. Crews rescued the deputies from atop the van roof.

It took more than 24 hours to remove Green’s and Newton’s remains from the van.

Flood, who was driving the van, ignored warnings of the floodwaters, officials said.

“He just ignored all of that,” Solicitor Ed Clements said Friday.

Linda Green, Nikki Green’s mom, spoke at Friday’s hearing.

“There is no amount of justice that will ever heal my heart for the loss of my daughter,” Linda Green said.

Marion County Solicitor Ed Clements announced the charges against the deputies this week following an investigation by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

Reckless homicide is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Involuntary manslaughter can be punished by to five years incarceration.

The judge set Bishop’s bond at $10,000 and Flood’s at $30,000.