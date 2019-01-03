How former Tiger DeAndre Hopkins is helping family of 7-year-old killed in shooting

Former Clemson Tiger and current Houston Texan DeAndre Hopkins lending his support to the family of a 7-year-old girl killed in a random shooting last month.
Jazmine Brown died when a gunman opened fire on her family’s car on Dec. 30, in what authorities say is a seemingly random attack, according to CNN. No arrests have been made.
“When I see Jazmine Barnes’ face, I see my own daughter,” Hopkins said Thursday in posts on Twitter and Instagram that included a picture of the smiling 7-year-old. “I’m pledging my playoff check this week to help her family with funeral costs.”
Hopkins said his paycheck also will support the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in bringing Jazmine’s killer to justice.
“On Saturday, I will be playing in your honor, Jazmine,” he said, including the hashtags #JusticeForJazmine and #LoveOverHate in his Instagram post.
Hopkins was a wide receiver for the Tigers from 2010 to 2012 before being drafted by the Texans in 2013.
