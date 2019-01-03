Grand Strand police officer charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

An Atlantic Beach police officer is in jail and accused of solicitation with minors and misconduct while in office.
The alleged incidents happened when Akiel McKnight was a police officer with the City of Pickens police department, according to arrest warrants. He left the Pickens department earlier this year.
Jail records show McKnight, 28, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 7:43 p.m. Wednesday and released about an hour later. He was booked into the Pickens County Jail on Thursday.
Officials with Atlantic Beach say McKnight was working for the department on Wednesday. Police Chief Quentin Robinson did not respond in time for this report.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged McKnight with misconduct while in office, two counts of solicitation of a minor, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor
According to warrants, the incidents happened from November 2017 to November 2018, McKnight had or exchanged material with a minor victim engaged in sexual explicit conduct.
In November, McKnight filed a civil suit against the city of Pickens, its police department and others. The filing alleges Pickens faced employment discrimination based on race and sexual orientation. It also says McKnight was fired wrongfully and for retaliation.
“While [McKnight] worked as an officer, he was romantically pursued by another male over the age of consent,” the suit reads. “The pursuer sent a nude photograph to [McKnight], which [McKnight] did not solicit. The two communicated but did not interact physically.”
In April, Pickens Chief Travis Riggs suspended McKnight for two weeks without pay for “conduct unbecoming of a police officer,” the suit states.
The suit says McKnight “did not violate any rules of law, and the defendants’ actions can be interpreted in no other way than discriminatory.”
McKnight filed a grievance, and during a hearing, Riggs changed his position and said McKnight’s actions contributed to the delinquency of a minor, the suit states. McKnight denied the allegations.
In May, Riggs again met with McKnight and changed his position again saying McKnight violated department procedure, according to the filing. The chief again suspended McKnight.
McKnight filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the suit reads. He said he was then fired.
The lawsuit was moved to federal court where the defendants answered and stated Riggs communicated with a high school student in a sexual nature.
The defendants also deny Riggs changed his position, but rather added to his stance on ways McKnight violated procedures. They also say the officer was told his conduct “was inappropriate and exhibited a lack of judgment,” the answer states.
