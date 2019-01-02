Woman threw wine in her teen daughter’s face, then slashed her with the glass, SC cops say

A South Carolina woman was arguing with her teenage daughter on Dec. 28, and it was so heated that deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office reported they could hear yelling outside of the home, according to an incident report.
When the deputies entered the residence, they discovered more than harsh words were being tossed around, per the incident report.
The mother, Shanda Jeter, had thrown a glass of wine in her 18-year-old daughter’s face before attacking her with the glass, deputies stated in the incident report.
The daughter told deputies that after she had been doused with wine, the 41-year-old Union woman “came after her” and while they were “wrestling,” Jeter “smashed” the wine glass in her daughter’s face, according to the incident report.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
After being hit by the wine glass the 18-year-old suffered cuts to her face and neck and was taken to an area hospital for treatment that included stitches, deputies said in the incident report.
The 18-year-old told deputies when her mother splashed the wine in her face, she was temporarily blinded, but in an attempt to defend herself swung and hit Jeter, according to the report. That prompted Jeter to use the glass as a weapon.
When she was interviewed, Jeter told the same story as her daughter had to sheriff’s deputies, who noted that the 41-year-old had been drinking alcohol in the incident report.
After she was arrested, Jeter was charged with first-degree assault and battery, according to the deputies’ report.
Comments