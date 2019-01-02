Woman threw bleach in boyfriend’s eyes, SC cops say. She said it was a dare

A South Carolina woman is charged with domestic violence after throwing bleach on her boyfriend during an argument, causing him to lose his vision, according to deputies.
It happened New Year’s Day at a home on Duncan Reidville Road in the Duncan area of Spartanburg County, according to a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
The 54-year-old victim told deputies that he and his girlfriend, 56-year-old Barbara Davis, were arguing when she threw bleach on him, some of which splashed into his eyes and caused him to lose his vision, the report states. Davis told deputies she went to the bathroom to clean during an argument.
Davis was using bleach while cleaning, and walking back and forth throughout the house, during which she and her boyfriend began arguing again, deputies said.
When the victim noticed Davis had a bottle of bleach in her hand, he “dared her to throw it at him,” Davis told deputies. After allegedly daring her to throw the bleach, Davis said the victim stood up, leading her to believe that he was about to attack her.
“In fear for her own safety, she threw the bleach at him,” the report states.
The man told deputies the bleach splashed into his eyes, causing him to lose vision. He repeatedly refused medical treatment.
Deputies said they found a large number of places on the sofa that were discolored by the bleach, and a heavy aroma of bleach in the living room, according to the report.
Davis was charged with second-degree domestic violence, according to the report. The misdemeanor charge carries up to three years in prison, under South Carolina law.
