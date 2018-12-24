After appearing in ‘Black Panther’ movie, this SC native is hustling to become a star

Editor’s note: We caught up with the most interesting people we wrote about in 2018. Learn what’s new with each this week.
For Michael McNeil, the hustle hasn’t stopped.
After appearing in the blockbuster Hollywood mega-hit “Black Panther” in February, the Beaufort man and Battery Creek High School graduate said he planned to move to New York City to pursue an acting career.
He did it, moving to New York in June, staying in a room 20 minutes from Manhattan.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
These days, when he’s not taking acting workshops or seeking auditions, McNeil finds other ways to support himself. Without a car in the city, he flips on his Uber Eats app in the city and delivers food on foot.
And he’s got other projects underway too. He plans to continue his previous work as a cosmetologist. McNeil is also a fashion designer who has a line of socks in a downtown shop and created his own line of bow ties.
Having the extra streams of income is essential as he prepares to return to New York in January and audition for television pilots. He is temporarily back home in Beaufort through the New Year.
His 2019 goal: to land a co-starring role on a television network series..
“It’s definitely a hustle,” McNeil said. “All the actors I’ve met in New York, they’re all hustling.”
Comments