NC teacher had sex with two students, sent them nude photos. She’s headed to prison

A former high school teacher is going to prison after she was convicted Wednesday on sexual misconduct charges for having sexual contact, and sending nude pictures to two students in her classroom, according to court documents from the State of North Carolina.

Rebecca Carol Swinson, 39, pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sex act with a student, and indecent liberties with a student, court documents show.

The judge sentenced Swinson to 6 months in prison, with a “maximum” 75 month (6-plus years) suspended sentence, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. Additionally, “she will have to register as a sex offender for 30 years” following her release, the newspaper reported.

Swinson was an English teacher and cross-country coach at East Forsyth High School, according to WGHP. The school is about 6 miles from Winston-Salem, per Google Maps.

After she was arrested on Aug. 21, Swinson was initially suspended by the school before being fired, per WXII.

According to court documents, she admitted having “sexual encounters” with two 17-year-old students “in her classroom,” from October to December 2017.

Swinson also confessed that she exchanged sexually explicit texts and nude photos with the male students, adding she sent them a video, according to court documents.

Assistant District Attorney Kia Chavious said the former teacher “performed oral sex on (one) student” after class, then months later did the same thing with the other student and “they had sex briefly,” the Winston-Salem Journal reported.





June 16, 2019 is Swinson’s estimated release date from prison, according to jail records with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

She has a LinkedIn profile, where she lists herself as a self-employed personal trainer.

Swinson got her undergraduate degree from North Carolina State and attended Fayetteville State University for her secondary teacher certification, according to the website, which also shows she went to the National Academy Sports Medicine.