Walmart shoplifting call leads to heroin distribution charge in drug operation, SC cops say

What started out as a shoplifting call at a South Carolina Walmart led to an arrest on heroin distribution charges — the 13th arrest in a months-long narcotics investigation, according to deputies.
Miranda Jean Dixon, 35, of Seneca, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of distribution of heroin, the Oconee County Sheriff’s said Wednesday in a release. Her arrest was the eighth in an operation that began July 30 with searches of two homes in the Seneca area.
The search warrants were obtained based on controlled purchases of heroin and methamphetamine from both locations by narcotics agents, according to the release. Eight people were arrested in connection with the two search warrants, and officials have since announced additional arrests, with Dixon being the 13th person charged.
Deputies investigating a shoplifting call at the Seneca Walmart on Wednesday realized Dixon had a narcotics warrant stemming from the operation, the release states. She was placed in the Oconee County Detention Center under $35,000 bond.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The sheriff’s office is continuing its investigation, and more arrests are possible.
Comments